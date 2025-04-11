Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $57.19.

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $53,372.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,703,876 shares in the company, valued at $773,890,575.08. The trade was a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,007,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,029 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,493,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,719,000 after purchasing an additional 736,369 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 591.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 555,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after purchasing an additional 475,361 shares during the period. Sone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $17,884,000. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,929,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

