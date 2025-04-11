Berenberg Bank Cuts Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target to GBX 190

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.60) to GBX 190 ($2.47) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.27) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Central Asia Metals
Central Asia Metals Trading Up 3.7 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Gavin Ferrar sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.23), for a total value of £5,352.64 ($6,947.87). 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Central Asia Metals
Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia
CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Central Asia Metals
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.