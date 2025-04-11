Berenberg Bank Cuts Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target to GBX 190

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.60) to GBX 190 ($2.47) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.27) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

LON:CAML opened at GBX 150.80 ($1.96) on Tuesday. Central Asia Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 134.46 ($1.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 235 ($3.05). The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 156.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 163.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £342.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Gavin Ferrar sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.23), for a total value of £5,352.64 ($6,947.87). 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia

CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia.

