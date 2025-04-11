Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives $92.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.28.

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry bought 13,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.92 per share, with a total value of $984,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,620,637.60. This represents a 3.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $3,784,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,515.20. The trade was a 47.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,213 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Best Buy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,002 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.99%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

