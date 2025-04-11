Best Defense Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 9th

Get alerts:

Citigroup, Boeing, General Electric, Analog Devices, and Lockheed Martin are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares in companies that manufacture products or offer services specifically for military and defense purposes, such as weaponry, surveillance systems, and advanced aerospace technologies. These stocks tend to be influenced by government defense spending and geopolitical stability, making them a unique subset of the broader stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.86. 10,945,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,207,599. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.97. The firm has a market cap of $107.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $140.94. 4,036,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,572,063. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.17 and a 200-day moving average of $163.90. Boeing has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $196.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.24.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

General Electric stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.61. 2,993,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,753,073. General Electric has a twelve month low of $146.78 and a twelve month high of $214.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.92 and a 200-day moving average of $186.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $182.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,973. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.05.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of LMT traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $447.98. The company had a trading volume of 517,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,833. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

