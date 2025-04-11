Best Growth Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 9th

Get alerts:

Prologis, BlackRock, Apollo Global Management, Blackstone, Novo Nordisk A/S, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, and Welltower are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks refer to shares in companies expected to grow at an above-average rate compared to the broader market, often driven by innovative products or expanding market opportunities. These companies typically reinvest earnings to fuel further expansion rather than paying dividends, which can lead to higher volatility as investors pay a premium for future growth prospects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $89.35. 6,166,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. Prologis has a 1 year low of $85.43 and a 1 year high of $132.57. The company has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.79.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $818.05. The stock had a trading volume of 615,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,386. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $745.55 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22. The company has a market capitalization of $127.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $955.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $989.88.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,257,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,752. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.60. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,783. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.35. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $115.34 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,299,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699,231. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $270.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

Shares of CRWV stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.50. 7,076,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,459,254. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $64.62.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,824. Welltower has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $158.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.65 and its 200-day moving average is $136.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

