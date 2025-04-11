Best Video Game Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 9th

Get alerts:

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, Five Below, and TKO Group are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of companies involved in the creation, development, and distribution of video games and related content. These stocks offer investors exposure to the rapidly evolving entertainment and technology sectors, though they can be highly volatile due to shifting consumer trends and technological innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $8.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.89. 14,568,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,388,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average is $89.67. The company has a market capitalization of $720.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $8.41 on Wednesday, hitting $97.17. 4,780,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439,312. Target has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $173.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $11.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,992. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $220.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $5.69 on Wednesday, reaching $61.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,106. Five Below has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $163.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of NYSE:TKO traded up $9.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.42. 518,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,632. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.03. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.14 and a beta of 0.90.

