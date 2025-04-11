Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Birks Group alerts:

Birks Group Stock Down 9.0 %

NYSE BGI opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

Birks Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, pearls, and giftware.

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.