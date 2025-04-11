Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Down 9.0 %
NYSE BGI opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.20.
Birks Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Birks Group
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.