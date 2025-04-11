BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Lowered to $1,032.00 at TD Cowen

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,155.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,053.00 to $1,046.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,099.62.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $856.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $745.55 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $944.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $988.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $0.41. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.66 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total value of $10,726,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,403,973.12. This trade represents a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,430 shares of company stock worth $21,234,629 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $1,560,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 96.3% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

