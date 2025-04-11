Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Upgraded at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have $165.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.22.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX opened at $127.06 on Tuesday. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.80. The firm has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.44 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 158.68%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,260.65. This represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Blackstone by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

