Block (XYZ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Block (NYSE: XYZ) in the last few weeks:

4/9/2025 – Block is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – Block was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

4/2/2025 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $94.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Block was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $87.00.

3/14/2025 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $108.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2025 – Block was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/6/2025 – Block had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Block was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $112.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Block was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

2/21/2025 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $87.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $98.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $109.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Block had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Block had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2025 – Block is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of XYZ stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.04.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Block had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,467 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $103,159.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,329.68. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $111,031.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,604.82. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,662. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYZ. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Block by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Block by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Block by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Block by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

