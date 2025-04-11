Blueprint Medicines’ (BPMC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $133.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.95.

Shares of BPMC opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -74.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $121.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.55.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $216,075.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,655.32. This trade represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,700. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,608 shares of company stock worth $3,319,587 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

