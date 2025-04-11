BNS FY2025 EPS Estimate Reduced by National Bank Financial

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $4.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.86. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2026 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cibc World Mkts cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE BNS opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $57.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 138,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Eldred Rock Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 206,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after buying an additional 51,409 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,643.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5,587.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.7415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

