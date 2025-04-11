BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s current price.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOKF. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BOKF

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOK Financial stock opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.93. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $85.02 and a 12-month high of $121.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 10,687.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 51,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 1,046.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.