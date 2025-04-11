Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $76.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.42.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

