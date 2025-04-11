Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Trading Down 1.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $164.00 to $148.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton traded as low as $101.26 and last traded at $105.25. 3,257,612 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,648,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.69.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.82.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAH
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.74. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Booz Allen Hamilton
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.