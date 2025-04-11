Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Trading Down 1.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $164.00 to $148.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton traded as low as $101.26 and last traded at $105.25. 3,257,612 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,648,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.69.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.6 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.74. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.