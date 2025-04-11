Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $28.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.82% from the company’s current price.

Boston Omaha Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE BOC opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.71 million, a PE ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Omaha has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $16.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million.

In other Boston Omaha news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 30,197 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $401,318.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,506,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,346,289.01. The trade was a 0.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,156 shares of company stock worth $2,984,309. Insiders own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 28,632 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Boston Omaha by 44.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,027 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Omaha by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 28,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

