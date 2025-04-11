Brokerages Set Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Target Price at $17.67

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

ATEC opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $14.28.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $176.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 541.39% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. Analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 12,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $135,032.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,857,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,324,895.92. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott Lish sold 23,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $278,891.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 844,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,159,262.82. This trade represents a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,083 shares of company stock worth $3,825,680 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 973.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

