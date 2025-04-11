Brokerages Set BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target at $79.13

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.13.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRBR

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,218.68. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 44,249 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $3,423,545.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 938,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,608,418.09. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 221,828 shares of company stock worth $16,917,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,438,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,419,000 after acquiring an additional 135,105 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,577,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,885,000 after buying an additional 96,991 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,266,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,429,000 after buying an additional 1,121,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,001,000 after buying an additional 50,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,655,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,413,000 after acquiring an additional 898,885 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

BRBR opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.05.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.