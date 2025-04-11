Brokerages Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Target Price at $81.08

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.08.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Properties

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.88. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $90.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.28. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 0.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,920.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donna D. Garesche sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total transaction of $145,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 12,379 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $891,535.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,657.42. This represents a 63.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Boston Properties by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

(Get Free Report

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.