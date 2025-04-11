Brokerages Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) PT at $34.71

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

CWEN stock opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.73 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4312 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.33%.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

