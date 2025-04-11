Brokerages Set Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Target Price at $12.88

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLRS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Down 7.6 %

NYSE:VLRS opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.17. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.48 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 51,580 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Featured Stories

