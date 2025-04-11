Brokerages Set Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Target Price at $51.25

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.88.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Argus downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Free Report

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.