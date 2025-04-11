Brokerages Set Kellanova (NYSE:K) Target Price at $77.96

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.96.

K has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Saturday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $9,399,243.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,274,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,929,777.93. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $103,558,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 109,600.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 5.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 694,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,314,000 after acquiring an additional 67,465 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 8,377.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 568,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,877,000 after acquiring an additional 561,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $82.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

