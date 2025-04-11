Brokerages Set KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Price Target at $12.21

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KREF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 144.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 145,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 86,327 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 420.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 93,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 255,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 296.16 and a current ratio of 296.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.88. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 555.56%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

