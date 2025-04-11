Brokerages Set KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Price Target at $12.21

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.21.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KREF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.
Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 296.16 and a current ratio of 296.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.88. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $12.95.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 555.56%.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.
