Brokerages Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Target Price at $62.42

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.42.
O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Realty Income Price Performance
NYSE O opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.76. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79.
Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Realty Income Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 328.57%.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
