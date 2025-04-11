Brokerages Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Target Price at $62.42

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.42.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Realty Income Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,436,622,000 after purchasing an additional 555,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,584,000 after buying an additional 658,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $624,666,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.76. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 328.57%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

