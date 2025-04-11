Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) PT at C$62.96

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.96.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$68.50 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$45.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35. The firm has a market cap of C$56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$43.59 and a twelve month high of C$58.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

