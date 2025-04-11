Brokerages Set Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Target Price at $13.50

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

In other news, Director Stephen J. Jones purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Tronox by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Tronox by 16.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Tronox by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 832.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Stock Down 7.9 %

TROX stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.16 million, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.53. Tronox has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Tronox had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Tronox’s payout ratio is -161.29%.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

