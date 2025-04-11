Brokers Issue Forecasts for APA’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APA in a report issued on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS.
APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion.
APA Trading Down 12.6 %
NASDAQ:APA opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. APA has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.74.
APA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in APA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,016,000 after buying an additional 200,770 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of APA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in APA by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter worth about $757,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.
APA Company Profile
APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.
See Also
