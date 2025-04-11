Brokers Issue Forecasts for APA’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

Get APA alerts:

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APA in a report issued on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on APA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on APA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price objective on shares of APA and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.68.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. APA has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in APA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,016,000 after buying an additional 200,770 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of APA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in APA by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter worth about $757,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

