Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRKL. Raymond James raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BRKL opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $849.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.71. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $13.15.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 10.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 93.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 28,988 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,129,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,667,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

