BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,903 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in BRP were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth $15,259,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 41.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 731,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after buying an additional 214,626 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BRP by 699.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 66,627 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in BRP by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 48,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,355,000 after acquiring an additional 19,874 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DOOO. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Baird R W lowered BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

BRP Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BRP stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.24 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BRP had a return on equity of 61.20% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.1508 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. BRP’s payout ratio is currently -29.21%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

