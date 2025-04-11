BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Free Report) by 267.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,279 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.84% of BV Financial worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in BV Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,583,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BV Financial stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. BV Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $18.19.

BV Financial ( NASDAQ:BVFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

