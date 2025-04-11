Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Price Down 12.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) traded down 12.3% during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $23.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Calumet Specialty Products Partners traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.87. 203,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 786,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLMT. UBS Group raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $47,076.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,514.16. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Lunin acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $32,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $32,625. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

