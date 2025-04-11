Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the typical volume of 24,198 call options.

Get Cameco alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Cameco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.41 and a beta of 1.04. Cameco has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Glj Research boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cameco

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.