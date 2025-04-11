Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123,549 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Camtek were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Camtek by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Camtek by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAMT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Shares of CAMT opened at $57.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.00. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $140.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

