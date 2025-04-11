Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $123.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.19.

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.40 and its 200 day moving average is $105.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $91.65 and a 1 year high of $132.27.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.6159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 47.66%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

