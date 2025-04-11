Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNQ. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 693,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,329,000 after buying an additional 112,103 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $19,194,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

