Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Trading Down 7.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.3% during trading on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00. The stock traded as low as C$4.98 and last traded at C$5.06. 691,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 755,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.46.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Cardinal Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.
Insider Activity
Cardinal Energy Trading Down 8.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$799.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81.
Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Energy
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.