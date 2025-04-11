Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Price Down 10% After Analyst Downgrade

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE)’s share price was down 10% during trading on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00. The company traded as low as C$15.06 and last traded at C$15.23. Approximately 3,210,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 6,008,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.92.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.11.

Insider Transactions at Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer John F. Soini purchased 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.89 per share, with a total value of C$99,313.20. Also, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.05 per share, with a total value of C$100,250.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 31,934 shares of company stock valued at $619,586. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

