Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Price Down 9.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) traded down 9.2% on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00. The stock traded as low as C$15.06 and last traded at C$15.37. 5,589,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 6,037,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.92.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 8.4 %

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$213,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.97 per share, with a total value of C$107,808.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,934 shares of company stock worth $619,586. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

See Also

