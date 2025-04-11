Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Price Down 9.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) shares traded down 9.2% during trading on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00. The stock traded as low as C$15.06 and last traded at C$15.37. 5,589,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 6,037,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.92.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVE. National Bankshares downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.11.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVE
Insider Activity
Cenovus Energy Trading Down 8.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.30.
Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.
Cenovus Energy Company Profile
Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cenovus Energy
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.