C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.70% of C&F Financial worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in C&F Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the fourth quarter worth $5,344,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in C&F Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Stock Down 5.7 %

CFFI stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. C&F Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.32.

C&F Financial Increases Dividend

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded C&F Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at C&F Financial

In related news, CEO Mark A. Fox sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $83,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,005 shares in the company, valued at $891,405. This represents a 8.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

