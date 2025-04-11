China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 15th

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 14th.

China Pharma Price Performance

CPHI opened at $0.14 on Friday. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Further Reading

