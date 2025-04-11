China Pharma Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 15th (NYSE:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, April 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 14th.
China Pharma Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of China Pharma stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.26. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Pharma in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Pharma Company Profile
China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.
