China Pharma Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 15th (NYSE:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, April 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 14th.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of China Pharma stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.26. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Pharma in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.