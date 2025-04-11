China Pharma Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 15th (NYSE:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 14th.

China Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPHI opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

