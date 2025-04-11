China Pharma Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 15th (NYSE:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, April 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 14th.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma Stock Performance

NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. China Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.