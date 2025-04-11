China Pharma Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 15th (NYSE:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, April 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 14th.
NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. China Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.
