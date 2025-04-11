Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CINF opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $109.93 and a 1-year high of $161.75.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,959,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 15,698.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 816,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,540,000 after acquiring an additional 810,840 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,114,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 627,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,166,000 after purchasing an additional 241,540 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,006,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,099,000 after buying an additional 224,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

