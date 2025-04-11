Citigroup Lowers Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $53.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

View Our Latest Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $42.01. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.