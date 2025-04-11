Citigroup Lowers Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $114.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $122.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.19.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $91.65 and a 12 month high of $132.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.01.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

