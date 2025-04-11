Citigroup Lowers Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $435.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $498.00 to $435.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Get Saia alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Saia

Saia Trading Down 6.2 %

SAIA opened at $351.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $399.37 and its 200-day moving average is $457.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia has a 52-week low of $287.50 and a 52-week high of $624.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Saia will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,500. The trade was a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.09, for a total transaction of $350,063.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,299.34. This trade represents a 17.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Saia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,522,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,149,779,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,941,000 after purchasing an additional 794,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Saia by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Saia by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 374,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,598,000 after buying an additional 49,442 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.