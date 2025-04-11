Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE KOF opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.58. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $102.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average is $83.45.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,388.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

